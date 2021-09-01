Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop for $430
New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop
$430 $585
free shipping

That's the best price for a refurb that we could find by $22. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.10GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Radeon Vega 8 graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: A315-23-R59G
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Refurbished AMD 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 1/5 Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 26% -- $430 Buy Now