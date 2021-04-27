New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer Aspire 3 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$357 $420
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops the price to $143 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: A315-56-53E3
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
