Acer Aspire 3 10th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $400
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600 x 900 display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A317-52-310A
Published 19 min ago
Laptop Stand for $20
- Available in Black.
- Sold by LEader Seller via Amazon.
- 12° angle
- non-slip silicone pads
- 44-lbs. max weight capacity
- Model: LC-361
Acer Chromebook 311 Spin 11.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $199
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
Ready to (safely) brave the airport, train station, bus depot, or car full of barely-tolerated relatives? (Safety is always worth splitting the infinitive.) Since your old luggage has probably been moldering in a closet or attic, how about finding something new? In amongst nearly 300 discounted items, you'll find discounts of up to 60% off luggage sets, backpacks, briefcases, laptop bags, and more.
- Pictured is the Hikolayae Family Weekender 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in indigo Blue for $139.98 ($140 off list).
Laptop Cooling Pad for $30
- Sold by Haven Furniture Co. Ltd. via Amazon
- detachable mouse pad
- 2 CPU cooling fans
- Model: HNLA6
Microsoft Surface Go 2 10th-Gen. i5 12.4" Touchscreen Tablet for $540
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Asus VivoBook 15 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $430
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
Asus VivoBook 15 Ryzen 3 15.6" Laptop for $350
Update: The price dropped to $339.99.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
Office Depot & OfficeMax Back to School Sale: deals from 45 cents
- If you opt for curbside pickup, it will be ready within 30 minutes, or if your order is not ready in 30 minutes, you will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing your order, with a coupon for $5 off your next qualifying purchase.
Acer Nitro XZ322QU 31.5" 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $300
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new but may ship in slightly distressed packaging.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 31.5" 2560 x 1440 curved display
- 144Hz refresh rate & 165Hz overclock refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: XZ322QU Pbmiiphx
Acer CB342CK 34" Ultrawide 1440p Monitor for $280
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Bundlemore via eBay.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Acer Chromebook 311 11.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $179
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9HT-C4UM
- UPC: 193199697868
Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 713 10th-Gen. i5 13.5" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $450
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Model: CP713-2W-5874
