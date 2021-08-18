Acer Aspire 3 10th-Gen i3 17.3" Laptop for $400
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 19 mins ago
Acer Aspire 3 10th-Gen i3 17.3" Laptop
$400 $480
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1600 x 900 display
  • 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: A317-52-310A
