That's $100 less than we could find for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- mouse and keyboard
- Model: TC-895-UA92
- UPC: 193199825964
That's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake R 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: DT.Z17AA.002
Save on a range of configurations for home and office needs. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies.
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
That's $206 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Integrated AMD Radeon R2 Graphics
- LeTOS (Linux-based)
Apply coupon code "BIZDT299" to save $414 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobesano via eBay.
- It's available in size S at this price. Other sizes are $3 more.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on nearly 100 items from Phillips, Bodum, Saeco, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Saeco PicoBaristo Carafe Superautomatic Espresso Machine for $1,099 ($300 off).
That's $110 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's tied with our mention from last week (which required a coupon) as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $70 under the best deal we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKBAA.004
Save $22 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- blue light filter
- 1 HDMI port
- tilt adjustment
- VESA mounting compatible
- Model: UM.QX0AA.004
Apply code "PICKCR5" to get $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: UM.QX3AA.001
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 6-Core Processor (Up to 4.3GHz)
- 12GB 2666MHz DDR4 Memory | 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD | 8X DVD-Writer Double-Layer Drive (DVD-RW)
- Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11ax Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology | Bluetooth 5.1 | 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN
- 1 - USB 3.2 Type C Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps) (Front) | 5 - USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports (1 Front and 4 Rear) | 2 - USB 2.0 Ports (Rear) | 2 - HDMI Ports
- Windows 10 Home (USB Keyboard and Mouse Included)
- Model: TC-895-UA92
- UPC: 193199825964
