Acer Aspire 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i3 Desktop PC for $308 in cart

certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR11
This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- The price drops in cart
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-UA91
- UPC: 193199889935
certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CA24I2-CN2
Save on a seclection of mini PCs from Bmax, XCY, Qotom, and MinisForum. Prices start at $90.
Pictured is the QOTOM i7 Kaby Lake Mini Desktop PC with 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD for $379.99 ($110 off).
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE".
Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
$107 under list price.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list.
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Lawn Mower
- dual 20V PowerShare batteries
- Intellicut technology
- 6-adjustable cutting height positions
- Trimmer/Edger
- 90° pivoting cutting-head
- telescopic-shaft
- adjustable handle
- Model: WG911
5-pack
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
best price we could find by $35.
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere.
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: PE270K bmiipruzx
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $263.99. That's a savings of $36.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI inputs
- 4 USB ports
- Model: UM.HX2AA.P03
$49 under list and the best price we could find.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's $360 under the best price we could find for it new.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Pantone-validated IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Active Stylus
- Ezel Hinge for 6 convertible modes to draw, type, collaborate, present, and view content
- Can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: CC314-72G-72SX
- UPC: 193199855855
