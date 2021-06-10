Acer Aspire 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i3 Desktop PC for $308 in cart
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Acer Aspire 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i3 Desktop PC
$308 in cart $350
free shipping

After the in-cart discount, that's $92 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: TC-875-UR11
  • Published 1 hr ago
