It's $24 under our January mention and the best price we've seen in either color option. You'd pay $73 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz Jasper Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: A115-32-C44C
-
Expires 4/1/2022
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
You'll pay at least $1,100 for a new model elsewhere. Plus, you get a laptop with a discrete graphics card; they're nearly impossible to find sold separately right now. Buy Now at eBay
- Add this to your cart to see this price.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.4GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: AN515-57-74TT
It's a $110 drop since last summer and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" Full HD IPS LED-backlit display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $39 under the lowest price we could find for a new in-box Chromebook. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
That's $183 less than you'd pay for a new one at Best Buy and a rare find of a Chromebook with this much storage. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 13.5" 2256x1504 touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-3W-5102
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
Discounts on over 40 models. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 11th-Gen. i5 128GB 13" Windows 11 Tablet for $859.99 ($46 low).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
After the in-cart price drop, this is $222 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen for an Acer Aspire with a 10th-gen i5 CPU. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR12
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- PCI-Express 3.0 x4
- Full-capacity sotrage
- Model: BL.9BWWR.101
That's $10 less than our last mention and a $40 low today. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI
- Model: EB321HQ ABI
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|29%
|$202 (exp 4 mos ago)
|$176
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register