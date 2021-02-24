That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1ms response time
- DisplayPort
- Model: UM.UX1AA.S02
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's $70 under list and the best price we could find. It's also a great deal on a monitor with these specs in general. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 250 nits brightness
That's $35 off and $5 less than what other sellers are charging for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR5".
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 5ms response time
- Model: UM.WB6AA.005
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
That's the best we've seen, and $3 off list today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Save on select Lenovo PCs and monitors. Laptops from $250. Desktops from $179. Monitors from $180. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 81WE002HUS Core i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $449.99 ($140 off).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Most sellers charge $50 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The price drops in cart
- 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
- 14 sport modes
- 20-day battery life
- water resistance to 165 feet
- 12 military grade certifications
- works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Green
- Helio A25 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1600x720 IPS LCD display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad rear cameras (16MP, 5MP, 2MP & 2MP) and front 16MP camera
- Android 10
- Model: G0410WW
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Frosted Silver.
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
It's $30 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9HT-C4UM
- UPC: 193199697868
Apply coupon code "DNACEROS" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Celeron 847 1.1GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 2GB RAM and 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: C710-2826
