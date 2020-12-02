It's $90 less than buying it new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- It comes with a 1-year QuickShip warranty.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- HDR10
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
- Model: CB272U
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
You'd pay $50 more for a new monitor elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 60Hz
- tilt, swivel, adjustable height stand
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KA270H
That's $30 off and a great price for a 24" IPS display. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- IPS panel
- 75Hz refresh rate
- VGA & HDMI (HDMI cable included)
- Model: UM.QE1AA.004
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.HX2AA.003
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a $264 savings.
Update: It's now $1,817.92. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
- .9802-oz. bullion
- random date
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save on a range of Acer laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Chromebook 315 15.6" AMD 1.60GHz Laptop for $189.99 ($110 off).
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies to most products. Information is on the product page.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
That's $87 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and $57 less than a similar Acer with half the SSD capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
Save on refurbished computers, monitors, accessories, and more, with prices starting at $11. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro VG0 27" Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $130 ($20 less than buying a new model).
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
