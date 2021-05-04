Ace Hardware Flexogen 5/8" 100-Foot Premium Grade Hose for $30 for Ace Reward members

It's $10 under our mention from August, $14 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in Green.
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Search for "71928" to view the 50-foot hose for $20 ($8 off).
- brass coupling
- Model: 864001-1013
-
Expires 5/31/2021
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "DNLAWN" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Costway
- roller diameter of 6"
- steel handle
- Model: 59147283
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Lime.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $6 on shipping, or orders over $35 ship free.
- 58-psi. max
- includes easy-on/off 3-jet adjustable nozzle w/ thumb lever operation
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" x 5. 5" blade
- spring-loaded handle reduces strain
- steel shaft
- Model: SJEG700
Save on a variety of hand tools with deep discounts on accessories, tool sets, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman Speed-Lok 20-Piece Assorted Impact Power Bit Set for $2.99 ($7 off).
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- interchangeable blades
- heat-treated bits
- cushion-grip handle
- Model: K5012
Sign in with your free Ace Rewards Member account to save $45. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards Member? It's free to join.
- This item is only available for pickup.
- Crabgrass Preventer with Fertilizer
- Weed and Feed
- Lawn Fertilizer
- Winterizer
Save $14 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose in-store or curbside pickup to avoid the shipping charge, which varies by location.
- diamond teeth
- strips 10-14 AWG solid wire and 12-16 AWG stranded wire
- Model: K023BHB
Most stores charge $3 more for this amount of 13-gallon kitchen bags. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- Non-members can get this for $12.99.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|31%
|$30 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$30
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register