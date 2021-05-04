Ace Hardware Flexogen 5/8" 100-Foot Premium Grade Hose for $30 for Ace Reward members
Ace Hardware · 2 hrs ago
Ace Hardware Flexogen 5/8" 100-Foot Premium Grade Hose
$30 for Ace Reward members $40
pickup

It's $10 under our mention from August, $14 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Available in Green.
  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Search for "71928" to view the 50-foot hose for $20 ($8 off).
  • brass coupling
  • Model: 864001-1013
  • Expires 5/31/2021
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 31% $30 (exp 7 mos ago) $30 Buy Now