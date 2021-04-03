That's a savings of $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- interchangeable blades
- heat-treated bits
- cushion-grip handle
- Model: K5012
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- detachable driver
- ergonomic handle
- also fits standard screwdriver bit holder
- Model: 13150103
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Home Depot
- six sizes from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Model: 13120103
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating socket clips
- Model: 83126
Home Depot is double the price as it charges $5 more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- 0.6" thick
- Fits most standard utility knives
- High carbon steel blades
- Model: 11-921a
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's and $19 less than our December mention. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
Get a free power tool with the purchase of a DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $199.99 ($10 off list). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Must add the free power tool to cart.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|46%
|--
|$8
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register