Save $8 with coupon code "HOLIDAY21". Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You must be a Rewards member to use the coupon; it's free to join.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 60 drawers
- Model: ACE320638
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 25 pockets
- quick release buckles
- made from heavy-duty Duckwear canvas
- carry handle
- Model: 70004
Save on Craftsman tool storage chests and cabinets. You'dll earn a $30 gift card on orders of $300, $75 gift card with $500, or $150 Gift Card with $750 or more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Click here to view rebate details.
- You can check the rebate for a list of eligible items.
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24" x 12"
- Includes an adjustable fence, a sliding fence stop block, onboard rulers
- Model: DPA2412T
Shop hundreds of hand tools, power tools, accessories, tool storage, and more at up to half off. Plus, Ace Rewards members save extra on select items (as marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Craftsman 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.99 for members (low by $30).
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Save on Christmas lights to help decorate for the holidays with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 100-Count Gold LED C6 33-Foot Christmas Lights for $19.99 ($7 off list).
Save $30 on Weber grills, up to 30% off Craftsman tools, up to 30% off Christmas lights, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
