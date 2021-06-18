Ace Hardware Ace 4,000-Lumen LED Corded Tripod Work Light for $50
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Ace Hardware Ace 4,000-Lumen LED Corded Tripod Work Light
$50 $90
pickup

That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a similar work light elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • fully adjustable tripod
  • 2 - 2000 lumen light heads that can be adjusted separately
  • 50,000 hour LED life
  • Model: A-YWL-4000DT
Comments
