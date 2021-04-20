New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Ace Hardware 8" Carbon Steel Angle Nose Pliers
$10 $24
pickup

Save $14 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Choose in-store or curbside pickup to avoid the shipping charge, which varies by location.
Features
  • diamond teeth
  • strips 10-14 AWG solid wire and 12-16 AWG stranded wire
  • Model: K023BHB
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools Ace Hardware Ace Hardware
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 56% -- $10 Buy Now