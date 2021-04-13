Most stores charge $3 more for this amount of 13-gallon kitchen bags. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- Non-members can get this for $12.99.
Be cool this spring and save on a new air conditioner. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Caynel USB Mini Portable Air Conditioner for $26.99 ($10 off).
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $4.99.
It's $33 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by iLIVING USA via Amazon.
- Weather-resistant shutters
- Variable speed
- Model: ILG8SF10V
Save on stick and upright vacuums. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on $39.
- Pictured is the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum for $699.99 ($100 off).
Apply coupon code "PW8BETNR" for a savings of $72. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Moosoo E-Store via Amazon.
- covers up to 300-sq. ft.
- 3-layer filtration
- 3 speeds
- Model: AC24
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
It's $4 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.42 shipping charge.
- forged, high-carbon steel
- arched center
- Model: 55-525
That's a savings of $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- interchangeable blades
- heat-treated bits
- cushion-grip handle
- Model: K5012
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join).
- Limit 2 per customer.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- covers 5,000 sq. ft.
- includes crabgrass preventer, weed & feed, lawn fertilizer, and winterizer
Similar-sized cans sell for between $20 to $30 at other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- This offer is valid for Ace Rewards members only. (Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.)
- Easy grip handles
- Snap-fit lid
- 32 Gallon capacity
- Model: 2894-AC BLA
Sign in with your free Ace Rewards Member account to save $45. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards Member? It's free to join.
- This item is only available for pickup.
- Crabgrass Preventer with Fertilizer
- Weed and Feed
- Lawn Fertilizer
- Winterizer
