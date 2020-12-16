New
Ace Hardware · 51 mins ago
Ace Hardware 100-Piece Ratcheting Screwdriver and Bit Set
$20 $32
pickup

That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for pickup to dodge any shipping fees (which vary by ZIP).
Features
  • ratchet handle
  • 23 screwdrivers
  • 2 offset screwdrivers
  • 8 precision screwdrivers
  • 6 nut driver bits
  • 60 1" CR-V bits
  • storage rack
  • Model: DR160145
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/31/2020
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Screwdrivers Ace Hardware Ace Hardware
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 37% -- $20 Buy Now