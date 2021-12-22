That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- scissor stand
- 50,000 hour LED life
- shatter-resistant polycarbonate lens
- Model: A-HX-WL1000
It's $2 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 35 lumens
- USB rechargeable
- low battery indicator
- Model: 73200
Apply coupon code "B3GBKXGN" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ranio via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- Model: CZLP006-02
Apply coupon code "J32Y5GTM" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MianJiaShangMaoGongSi via Amazon.
- 3 modes
- includes USB charging cable
- measures 3.14" x 0.78" x 0.78"
- Model: Q-55
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- 5,500 lumen output
- diamond plate
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Drop forged steel
- Double dipped grip handles
- Model: H180107-2
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
This is the lowest price we found by $33. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 8-oz. claw hammer, tape measure, screwdriver and bit set, wrench, pliers, utility knife, and more
- Model: DR73211B
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- compact head design
- Model: 2068120
