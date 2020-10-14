It's $60 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1ms response time
- Model: 24G1OD
That's $115 less than you'd pay from third-party sellers elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- LowBlue mode
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: Q32V3
That's the best deal we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
That's the best price we could find by $79.
Update: The price has increased to $142.24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, DVI, & HDMI inputs
- Model: C24G1
- UPC: 766234413428
Save on 40 items, with prices starting from $100. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 30% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
Save on headphones, mice, keyboards, monitors, hard drives, gaming PCs, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
With these Prime-exclusive offers, save on one desktop, two all-in-ones, and three monitors. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Acer Recertified
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- up to 10 ppm monochrome and up to 7.2 ppm color copying
- up to 15.8 ppm monochrome and up to 11.3 ppm color printing
- 2400 dpi scanning
- 2.4" display WiFi
- voice activated printing
- smart device printing
- Model: XP-6100
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- washable foam filter
- 6ft cord
