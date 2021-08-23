AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Cezanne 3.9GHz 6-Core CPU for $260

New
$260
free shipping
That's the same price you'd pay elsewhere, but this one comes with a free game. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- Model: 100-100000252BOX
Amazon · 1 wk ago
4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core 4.7GHz Desktop Processor
$397 $449
free shipping
That's the best we've seen at $2 under our June mention, and $33 less than B&H Photo Video charges. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8 Cores & 16 Threads
- 4.7 GHz Max Boost Clock
- 3.8 GHz Base Clock
- Socket AM4
- Model: 100-100000063WOF
eBay · 3 wks ago
4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-Core 3.7GHz Desktop Processor
$270 $300
free shipping
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by ANTonline via eBay.
Features
- 3.7GHz base speed
- 32MB L3 Cache; 3MB L2 Cache
- 6 cores; 12 threads
- Wraith Stealth cooler
- Model: 100-100000065BOX
Newegg · 5 days ago
MSI Summer Deals at Newegg
up to 25% off
free shipping
Save on laptops, monitors, motherboards, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 30" Ultrawide 1080p 200Hz Gaming Monitor for $289.99 via code "87WK4BTSA56" (low by $10).
HP Chromebook 14" Chromebook
$180 $260
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- AMD A4-9120C 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB memory & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 7CZ98UT#ABA
