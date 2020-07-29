New
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 6-Core 3.8GHz Desktop Processor w/ Wraith Spire Cooler
$235 $551
That's the best price we could find by $5, although most charge about $245 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Just released on July 7th.
  • AM4 socket
  • Model: 100-100000281BOX
