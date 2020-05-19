Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64-Core 2.9GHz Processor
$3,449 $3,700
free shipping

You're not getting this monster CPU without splurging, but you can at least save $251 and get it at its best-ever price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Tom's Hardware awarded it 4.5/5, saying it "provides incredible performance in a narrow cross-section of workloads, but at a very attractive price point given its capabilities".
Features
  • 64 cores & 128 threads
  • 4.3GHz maximum turbo frequency
  • 256MB cache
  • Model: 100-100000163WOF
