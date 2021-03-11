New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-Core 3.7GHz Desktop Processor
$299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most sellers charge at least $335 for this rarely in-stock processor. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 3.7GHz base speed
  • 32MB L3 Cache; 3MB L2 Cache
  • 6 cores; 12 threads
  • Wraith Stealth cooler
  • Model: 100-100000065BOX
