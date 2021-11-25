New
eBay · 43 mins ago
$280 $360
free shipping
Amazon charges $10 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Ant Online via eBay.
- 8 cores & 16 threads
- 4.6 GHz max boost clock
- 3.8 GHz base clock
- socket AM4
- Model: 100-100000263BOX
Published 43 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Amazon · 47 mins ago
4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core 4.7GHz Desktop Processor
$342 $449
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $128. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 cores & 16 threads
- 4.7GHz max boost clock
- 3.8GHz base clock
- 36MB cache
- Model: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- UPC: 730143312707, 730143312714
