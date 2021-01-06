New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$109 $149
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $40 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Front, Front & Back, and 2 Stereo Modes
- For Computers, iOS & Mobile Devices
- 3.5mm Headphone Output with Volume Knob
- Mute Switch & Mic Gain Controls
- Model: C44-USB
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
UntilGone · 20 hrs ago
Blue Tiki Noise-Canceling USB Microphone
$13 $18
free shipping
Apply coupon code "958121-AFS" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- compatible with PC and Mac with USB 2.0+
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 2 custom condenser capsules with advanced DSP
- ideal for for Skype, Zoom, & recording
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 20% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
B&H Mega Deal Zone
Discounts on 100s of items
free shipping w/ $49
Shop and save on headphones, camera accessories, cell phones, networking, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured are the Klipsch R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 ($100 off list and a low by $9).
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Panasonic Cameras and Lenses at B&H
up to $300 off
free shipping
Save on digital cameras, mirrorless cameras, lenses, and camcorders. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-60mm Lens for $697.99 ($300 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|26%
|--
|$109
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register