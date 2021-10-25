That's the best we've seen at $10 under our September mention, and $190 less than it costs direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- lossless wireless audio playback with aptX
- up to 15 hours of battery life
- flat foldable
- Model: AKGN60NC
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Apply coupon code "SLP" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the fee.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: LP5
That's the best price we could find by $20 and an all-time low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 16 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1
- built-in microphone
- hands-free calling
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
