AKG Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $70
New
eBay · 12 mins ago
AKG Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$70 $250
free shipping

That's a savings of $180 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harman via eBay.
Features
  • lossless wireless audio playback with aptX
  • up to 15 hours of battery life
  • flat foldable
  • Model: AKGN60NC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay AKG
Mac Under $100
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 72% -- $70 Buy Now