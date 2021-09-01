AKG Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $70

New
$70 $250
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Features
- lossless wireless audio playback with aptX
- up to 15 hours of battery life
- flat foldable
- Model: AKGN60NC
Details
