ABS Master 10th-Gen. i5 Gaming Desktop PC w/ 12GB GPU for $1,200

Newegg · 1 hr ago
$1,200 $1,300
free shipping
That's a savings of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- B460 motherboard
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: ALI489
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$167 $250
free shipping
That's $13 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
Features
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 hrs ago
Refurbished Dell Desktops
45% to 50% off
free shipping
Save 45% to 50% off a range of systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- 45% off any Dell OptiPlex 5040 Desktop via "5040DT45"
- 45% off any Dell OptiPlex 7040 Desktop via "7040DT45"
- 50% off any Dell OptiPlex 5050 Desktop via "5050DT50"
- 50% off any Dell OptiPlex 3050 Desktop via "3050DT50"
- These systems are backed by 90-day Dell warranties.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Gigabyte Brix Celeron Ultra Compact PC Kit
$157 $166
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Intel Celeron J4105 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- M.2 SSD slot
- 2 DDR4 RAM slots
- Model: GB-BLCE-4105
- UPC: 889523012505
Staples · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ivy Bridge i7 Desktop PC
$292
free shipping
That's a great price on a brand name desktop with a quad-core CPU. Buy Now at Staples
Tips
- A 90-day Staples warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Core i7-3770 3.4GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00030579
Newegg · 1 wk ago
MSI Summer Deals at Newegg
up to 25% off
free shipping
Save on laptops, monitors, motherboards, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 30" Ultrawide 1080p 200Hz Gaming Monitor for $289.99 via code "87WK4BTSA56" (low by $10).
Newegg · 2 days ago
ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router
$360
free shipping
Use coupon code "AATST43" to get the discount, giving it the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- It's on backorder.
- It resembles a dead spider.
Features
- 802.11ax WiFi
- 8 antennas
- 2 10G Ethernet ports
- Model: ASUS RT-AX89X
