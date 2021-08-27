ABS Master 10th-Gen. i5 Gaming Desktop PC w/ 12GB GPU for $1,200
New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
ABS Master 10th-Gen. i5 Gaming Desktop PC w/ 12GB GPU
$1,200 $1,300
free shipping

That's a savings of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
  • B460 motherboard
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: ALI489
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Newegg ABS
Core i5 Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 7% -- $1200 Buy Now