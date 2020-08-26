New
5W LED Grow Light Bulb
$10 $20
  • Pink light
Features
  • Growing stage bulb
  • Indoor use only
  • Fits standard E26 sockets
  • Helps the plants grow faster
  • Model: C21GL-AE26B
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
sansiled.com 50% -- $10 Buy Now