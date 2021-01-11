It's $10 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Warm Brass.
- adjustable lamp head
- dimmer switch
- 5-ft. power cord
- requires one 40W standard-medium base bulb (not included)
- Model: 9P579
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 16 color options
- (4) 6.5W built-in LEDs
- remote with dimming option
- includes Velcro
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
It's the New Year, so let the light in. As BTS sings, "Light it up like Dynamite!" Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured are the Seymore Touch Table Lamps USB Ports and LED Bulbs 2-pack for $109.95 ($30 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping on $49 or more.
Clip the 6% off on page coupon and apply code "19T1NLOZ" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- control via app
- cut-to-size points every 4"
- self-adhesive tape backing
- dimmable
- 28 lighting modes
- 4 25-foot strips
- Model: C-50
Apply coupon code "UXFU642E" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Litosky Direct via Amazon.
- measures 17" x 8.43"
- E26 base
- Model: LTWS01
Shop and save on a selection of fountains in all shapes and sizes. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the John Timberland 25" Waterfall High Modern Fountain with LED Light for $159.95 ($40 off).
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 26" x 23"
- faux stone finish with magnesium oxide mantel
- steel interior bowl for wood burning
- includes screen cover and poker
- Model: 88F13
It's $10 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- bronze and stone finish
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- LED accent light
- comes w/ water pump & 15ft cord
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lamps Plus
|12%
|--
|$70
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register