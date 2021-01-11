New
Lamps Plus · 33 mins ago
360 Lighting Sully Plug-In Wall Lamp
$70 $80
free shipping

It's $10 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • Available in Warm Brass.
Features
  • adjustable lamp head
  • dimmer switch
  • 5-ft. power cord
  • requires one 40W standard-medium base bulb (not included)
  • Model: 9P579
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus 360 Lighting
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 12% -- $70 Buy Now