Apply coupon code "269021" to put it $20 under our May mention and an overall savings of $55. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $30.49 shipping fee.
- 3 blades
- 2-speed motor
- Model: 49941
That's $3 under our mention from last August, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 43'' x 43'' x 12.5"
- 3 fan blades
- remote control
- flush mount
- for indoor use only
- Model: ALT180510
As the weather heats up, you're probably going to want to stay cool. This fan might be just what you are looking for, and it is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at HSN
- Available in Graphite or Pearl White (pictured).
- 3 speeds
- sleep mode
- 45° oscillation
- remote control
- measures 11.22" x 10.95" x 43.31"
- Model: 695-072
That's $8 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find today by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 speed settings
- digital LED control panel
- Model: BWF0522E-BU
Save on air conditioners, ceiling fans, evaporative coolers, exhaust fans, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the shipping charges.
Table fans start from $17.99, stand fans from $47.99, and tower fans from $28.99.
Update: Prices now start at $11.99. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Please circulate this monograph on fan-purchasing as if it were air, and you were some sort of... air circulator.
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
- All items are sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Refurb items are backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
There's a handful of already-discounted tools available in this promotion. However, the better deal is the free battery or tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most items bag free shipping; store pickup may also be available.
- Update: Use coupon code "269021" to take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Grease guns start at $6, meters at $80, pumps at $150, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Save on welding equipment, trailers, clothing, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Apply coupon code "269021" to take $20 off $100
or code "271379" to take $5 off orders of $25 or more.
- Shipping starts around $6, although some items ship for free.
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
Apply coupon code "KWT33OFF" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kuject Direct via Amazon.
- waterproof
- high temperature resistance
- Model: WT200
Apply coupon code "2CFU496Q" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Supergulu via Amazon.
- built-in 800mA battery backup
- 5 different water spray style nozzles
- removable washable water pump
- Model: 2002-GL
Apply coupon code "50OFFYYY" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WeekWin via Amazon.
- 2020 upgraded design
- warm yellow and color changing modes
- up to 16 working hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: 46UI46JET
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "QDO5V2O8" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesled Lighting via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- weatherproof
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
