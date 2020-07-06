New
Ends Today
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Strongway 30" Direct-Drive Drum Fan
$175 $195
pickup

Apply coupon code "269021" to put it $20 under our May mention and an overall savings of $55. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $30.49 shipping fee.
Features
  • 3 blades
  • 2-speed motor
  • Model: 49941
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "269021"
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Fans Northern Tool
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Strongway 30" Direct-Drive Drum Fan
$195 $230
curbside pickup

That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $30.49 shipping fee.
Features
  • 3 blades
  • 2-speed motor
  • Model: 49941
↑ less
Buy Now