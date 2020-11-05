usa.1more.com · 1 hr ago
1More Vi React Earbuds
$36 $60
free shipping

It's $24 under list price. Buy Now at usa.1more.com

Features
  • works with Vi Trainer app
  • up to 5 hours playtime per charge
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • IPX6 waterproof rating
  • 3 O-hook sizes and silicone tips
  • Model: E1018 Plus
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones usa.1more.com
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
usa.1more.com 40% -- $36 Buy Now