This meross WiFi water timer is $56, down from $100 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It includes the WiFi hub needed for smart features, along with brass inlet and outlet valves and weather-based automatic watering skips. Buy Now at Amazon
- Brass construction for the inlet and outlet valves resists corrosion
- Automatically skips watering before, during, or after rain, or in freezing/windy conditions
- Adjustable watering durations from 1 minute up to 11 hours, 59 minutes
- Includes a WiFi hub and works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Tracks water usage and sends alerts through the meross app
- Automatic shut-off defaults to 15 minutes and can be adjusted in the app
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Published 18 min ago
Verified 14 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
eBay's eufy brand outlet offers certified refurbished security cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks at up to 60% off. Options range from a SoloCam S3 solar security camera at $90 to a eufyCam 3 4K solar camera system with 5 cameras at $370. Smart home extras like baby monitors, WiFi range extenders, and outdoor string lights round out the selection, and all listings include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
A smart curtain motor kit that lets you automate your existing curtain track from your phone or a smart home hub, a similar item goes for $45 elsewhere. Import charges of $7.74 and a payment processing fee of $1.77 apply.
New Alibaba customers get free shipping; otherwise, it starts at around $29. Buy Now at Alibaba
At Woot, get this refurb Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It includes an 8" HD touchscreen, spatial audio, a 13 MP camera for video calls, and a built-in smart home hub that works with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread devices. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 8" HD touchscreen with spatial audio
- 13 MP camera with auto-framing for video calls
- Built-in smart home hub supports Zigbee, Matter, and Thread
- Works with Bluetooth and wifi connected devices
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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