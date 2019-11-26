Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
iRobot Roomba e6 WiFi Robot Vacuum
$279 $449
free shipping

Features
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging
  • dual multi-surface rubber brushes
  • customize and control with iRobot HOME app, Alexa, or Google Assistant
  • Model: E613420
