eBay · 27 mins ago
eero Mesh WiFi Router / Extender
$70 $100
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's offered by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 802.11ac dual-band wireless (2.4GHz & 5.0GHz)
  • works with Amazon Alexa, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, and Wink
  • works best for speeds up to 550Mbps
  • 2 Ethernet ports
  • TrueMesh traffic routing technology
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 512MB RAM and 4GB flash storage
  • 700 MHz quad-core processor
  • Model: J010111
