Walmart · 17 mins ago
bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
$190 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop in Rouge or Champagne for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
  • sweeps, vacuums, mops, and filtrates
  • works on wood, tile, and carpet
  • automatically returns to his charging station when battery dips below 15%
  • includes a remote control
  • Model: WP460011
