Walmart · 17 mins ago
$190 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop in Rouge or Champagne for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- sweeps, vacuums, mops, and filtrates
- works on wood, tile, and carpet
- automatically returns to his charging station when battery dips below 15%
- includes a remote control
- Model: WP460011
Details
Comments
Published 17 min ago
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Eureka Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Vacuum
$48
free shipping
Amazon offers the Eureka Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum for $49.26 with free shipping. That's $68 under our mention from last August and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $107.)
Update: The price has dropped to $48.02. Buy Now
Features
- brush roll for carpets
- swivel steering
- weighs 5.5 lbs.
- Model: NEC122A
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Dyson Tangle Free Turbine
$37 $69
free shipping
Amazon offers the Dyson Tangle Free Turbine for $39.68 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $29.
Update: The price has dropped to $36.58. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with all Dyson upright and canister vacuums from DC23 onward (except DC24 and cordless models)
- elliptical counter-rotating heads with integrated brushes
- articulating base plate
eBay · 6 hrs ago
Dyson at eBay
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
$148 $500
free shipping
Dyson via eBay offers the Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum in Blue for $184.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" cuts that to $147.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $315 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
