Today only, Meh offers the ZipKord 3.5mm Bluetooth Adapter 3-Pack for $9 plus $5 for shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
- They convert any earbuds or headphones to wireless Bluetooth headphones
- Model: Z343N041
Harman Audio takes up to 60% off select speakers, headphones, and more during its Dads & Grads Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping (with many items qualifying for free 2-day shipping.)
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones in Energy Green (Apple) or Charcoal (Android) for $39 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8.
- Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
- inline mic and remote
- clothing clip
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller.
- built-in microphone
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
Linpa World via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99. Coupon code "RTVRRQWQ" cuts that to $12.25. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week, $23 off, and the best deal we've seen.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- 33-foot range
- charging case
- up to 4-hour play time on single charge
- Model: L-T1
