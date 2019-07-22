New
Ends Today
Meh · 56 mins ago
ZipKord 3.5mm Bluetooth Adapter 3-Pack
$9
$5 shipping

Today only, Meh offers the ZipKord 3.5mm Bluetooth Adapter 3-Pack for $9 plus $5 for shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

Features
  • They convert any earbuds or headphones to wireless Bluetooth headphones
  • Model: Z343N041
↑ less
Buy from Meh
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Audio Components Meh ZipKord
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register