Walmart offers the Zinus Shalini Upholstered Diamond Stitched Queen Platform Bed in Dark Grey for $152.99 with free shipping. That's pennies under our expired mention from earlier today and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $72.) Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- measures 80.5" x 60" x 14"
- wood slat support
- eliminates need for box spring
- Model: FDPB-Q
Published 16 min ago
Amazon continues to offer the Zinus 10" Memory Foam Green Tea Full Mattress for $169.40 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
- 2.5" memory foam
- 2" pressure-relieving comfort foam
- 5.5" airflow high-density base support foam
Amazon offers the Zinus Omkaram Upholstered King Platform Bed in Navy for $136.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $77 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This is temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available
- measures 84" x 78" x 46.8"
- button accents
- wood slat support
Amazon offers the Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Platform Bed in Navy for $199. Clip the $6.21 coupon on the page to drop it to $192.79. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now
- button accents
- wood slat support
- Model: FUNP-Q
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 65% off a selection of Zinus mattresses, toppers, bed frames, and beds. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. (Non-members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, so most items in the sale qualify for free shipping.) Shop Now
Avenco Group via Amazon offers its Avenco Twin Air Mattress with Built-in Pump for $119.99. Clip the on-page 25% off coupon and apply code "4LAQTRX4" to cut it to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The Queen option drops to $45.42 with the same clip coupon and code.
- quilt top
- inflates to 18"
- charge pump via wall outlet or car powered plug
- Model: AM01
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
