eBay · 1 hr ago
Zinus BioFusion Memory Foam Hybrid Spring Mattress (Distressed Inventory)
from $39
free shipping

Save on 6" and 8" models at a fraction of the price of other retailers. Shop Now at eBay

  • Sold by Zinus via eBay.
  • These mattresses are "distressed inventory" and do not include a warranty. They are sold as is, and all sales are final.
  • As we understand it at DealNews, Distressed Inventory mattresses are heavily discounted, overstock mattresses that may have trouble decompressing properly due to being boxed in a warehouse for longer than anticipated. See retailer notes for tips on decompressing these mattresses.
  • ‘AS IS’ of distressed inventory of discontinued mattress. Zinus manufacturer warranty does not apply. No returns or refunds. See tips above.
  • Mattress features heavy-duty Bonnell coil springs and a fiber-quilted cover for medium-firm to firm feeling support through the night.
  • Model: AZ-BFHM
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
