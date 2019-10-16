New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Zacurate Pro Series 500D Deluxe Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$18 $23
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures blood oxygen (SpO2) level, pulse rate and pulse strength
  • Model: 500D
Details
Comments
All Deals Medicine & Medical Walmart Private Label Brands
