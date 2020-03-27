Open Offer in New Tab
Backcountry
Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
$240 $300
free shipping

That's $60 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Backcountry

  • Use coupon code "20FULLPRICE" to get this price. (The promo code area is in step 5 of the checkout process in small print under the step headline and above the payment info fields.)
  • It's available in several colors (Tan pictured).
  • holds 28 cans w/ 34 lbs. of ice
  • ColdLock gasket and InterLock lid lock in cold and seal out heat
  • Model: YET0002
  • Code "20FULLPRICE"
