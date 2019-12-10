Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 45 mins ago
Yankee Candle Holiday Jar Candle 3-Piece Gift Set
$15
pickup at Walmart

That's $13 off and the best price we could find.

Update: The price has dropped to $14.98. Buy Now at Walmart

  • 3 7-oz. glass tumblers
  • Includes Christmas Cookie, Balsam & Cedar, and Sparkling Cinnamon
  • Model: 1628814
