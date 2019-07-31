New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
Yamaha YXZ 12V Ride-On
$129 $299
free shipping

Walmart offers the Yamaha YXZ 12-volt Ride-On in several colors (Red pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now

Features
  • 12-volt battery and charger
  • speed of up to 5 mph
  • rugged tires
  • roll bars
  • can fit up to 2 passengers
  • reverse gear
  • Model: EC-1641
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Yamaha
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register