It's the best price we've ever seen and a $651 price low today. Buy Now at Adorama
Adorama offers the Yamaha 9.2-Ch 4K UHD A/V Receiver for $799 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $201.) Buy Now at Adorama
That's $100 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in our April mention (which included only a 90-day warranty). Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Adorama offers the Atomos Shogun Flame 7" 4K HDMI/SDI Recording Monitor for $695 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge over $795. Buy Now at Adorama
