Adorama · 1 hr ago
$1,000 $1,700
free shipping
Adorama offers the Yamaha Aventage 9.2-Channel 4K Network AV HDR Receiver for $1,599.95. Coupon code "SUMMERFUN" drops that to $999.95. With free shipping, that's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $600 from a seller with sufficient stock.) Buy Now
Features
- WiFi
- HDR 10
- 140-watt power
- Alexa compatibility
- Model: RX-A2080BL
Adorama · 2 wks ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Adorama · 6 days ago
Korg B1 B1BK 88 key digital piano w/ hammer action
$300
free shipping
Adorama offers the Korg B1 88-Key Digital Piano in Black for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and tied with our mention from a year ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- natural weighted hammer keyboard action
- 2 9W speakers w/ motional feedback technology
- 8 instrument sounds
- metronome
- damper pedal
- Model: B1BK
Adorama · 2 days ago
Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$449 $625
free shipping
Adorama offers the Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Brown Sunburst for $449 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $151. Buy Now
Features
- maple neck with C profile
- 21 medium jumbo frets
- single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
- 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge
- pau ferro fingerboard
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Yamaha Raptor 12-volt Battery-Powered Ride-On
$199 $249
free shipping
Walmart offers the Yamaha Raptor 12-volt Battery-Powered Ride-On for $199 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Features
- 2 speeds plus reverse
- 5 mph maximum speed
- Raptor sound controls
- 1 to 3 hours of continuous use per charge
- Model: EC-1708
