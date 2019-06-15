New
Yamaha Aventage 9.2-Ch. 4K HDR AV Receiver
$1,000 $1,700
free shipping
Adorama offers the Yamaha Aventage 9.2-Channel 4K Network AV HDR Receiver for $1,599.95. Coupon code "SUMMERFUN" drops that to $999.95. With free shipping, that's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $600 from a seller with sufficient stock.) Buy Now
Features
  • WiFi
  • HDR 10
  • 140-watt power
  • Alexa compatibility
  • Model: RX-A2080BL
  • Code "SUMMERFUN"
