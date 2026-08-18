Today only, the YES!STAR S1 35mm Film Camera Kit is on sale for $29, down from $49 at B&H Photo Video. You'd pay $49 elsewhere. The kit includes a preloaded roll of 400 ISO color film plus a spare roll, so buyers can start shooting right away without a separate film purchase. It also comes with a sticker pack and a red button for personalizing the camera body. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Fixed, focus-free 31mm f/11 lens
- Built-in flash for low-light shooting
- Silver matte zinc alloy construction w/ black leatherette texture
- Includes a preloaded roll of 400 ISO color film plus an additional roll
- Comes with a sticker pack and customizable red button
- Uses one AA battery
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Adorama's Deals & Specials page spans cameras, lenses, drones, audio, and musical instruments from brands like Nikon, Sony, Canon, and Panasonic. The Canon EOS C70 digital camera body is $1,100 off at $3,699, while the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera with NIKKOR Z 180-600mm lens is $1,000 off at $5,246.95. Smaller ticket items are discounted too, including the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones at $398, down $60. Shop Now at Adorama
- Mirrorless cameras from Nikon, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and OM System
- Camera lenses, lighting, and studio equipment
- Drones, action cameras, and home theater gear
- Audio equipment including wireless headphones
- Musical instruments and computer accessories
eBay's Nikon sale covers everything from binoculars and golf rangefinders to full-frame mirrorless cameras. A certified refurbished Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10X42 binoculars set runs $124.99, down from $149.95, while a new Nikon Z7II mirrorless camera bundle with a NIKKOR lens is priced at $2,546.95, down from $3,226.94. Both refurbished and brand-new listings are included. Refurbs carry 1- or 2-year warranties backed by Allstate. Shop Now at eBay
Compact enough to carry everywhere, this one suits anyone who wants gimbal-stabilized 4K footage without hauling a full camera rig. Apply coupon code "USFB95C" for a savings of $1,286. Buy Now at AliExpress
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Its camera, camcorder, and drone deals spans a wide range of gear, including Sony mirrorless cameras discounted up to $600 and mirrorless models marked down up to $1,000. The Sony Alpha 7 IV kit is priced at $2,199.99, down from $2,699.99, while DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo is listed at $499. Shoppers can also find deals on DJI drones, microphones, and Lexar memory cards, along with new, open-box, and refurbished options across brands like Sony, Canon, Nikon, and DJI. Shop Now at Best Buy
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
Today only, at $70, this Vanguard VEO Select 45BF backpack is $80 off its regular price and cheaper than Amazon's current listing of $90. It holds a DSLR, five lenses, and a flash, with room for a 10.5" tablet and a 15" laptop, plus a rain cover included for wet-weather protection. It features padded touch-fastening interior dividers for organized storage, and a full rain cover. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Holds a DSLR or mirrorless camera, 5 lenses, and a flash
- Fits a 10.5" tablet and a 15" laptop in a dedicated compartment
- Padded touch-fastening interior dividers for organized storage
- Double-buckle and zippered closure with a light-colored interior
- Side strap loops hold a tripod or lighting stand
- Includes a full rain cover and adjustable backpack straps w/ sternum strap
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
B&H has discounted a wide range of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro configurations, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options and savings on nearly every listing. We've pictured the 14" MacBook Pro with M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, which is $1,699, down from $2,019. Shoppers can choose across storage sizes up to 4TB and memory configurations up to 64GB, with Space Black and Silver finishes and Nano-Texture Glass options on select models. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options
- 14" and 16" Liquid Retina XDR display sizes
- Storage configurations from 1TB up to 4TB SSD
- Unified memory options ranging from 16GB to 64GB
- Space Black and Silver finishes available
- Some models offer Nano-Texture Glass displays
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