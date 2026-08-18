Today only the LG 50UL3J-M, a 50" 4K commercial display is now $329.99, down from $999.99 at B&H. That price also beats Amazon's current listing of $556.70 and its 90-day average of $414.92. Built for business and signage use, it includes built-in Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and support for 16/7 continuous operation in either portrait or landscape orientation. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3840 x 2160 native 4K resolution with VA direct-LED panel
- 3 HDMI inputs for connecting multiple devices
- Built-in Wi-Fi for wireless content sharing and firmware updates
- Runs webOS 6.0 for digital signage and smart features
- Rated for 16/7 use in portrait or landscape orientation
- 400 nits brightness with a 5000:1 static contrast ratio
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Update: The price has changed to $174.97 since this was originally published.
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
Woot's MSI Monitors sale covers a wide range of factory reconditioned displays, from a 22" FHD monitor at $59.99 up to a 49" DQHD curved QD-OLED monitor at $709.99. Gaming-focused QD-OLED models make up a large share of the lineup, alongside more basic productivity monitors for smaller budgets. Each model includes a 180-day MSI warranty. The sale runs through August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
This Yxk 15.6" portable monitor is $35.99, down from $39.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this portable monitor, It weighs just 1.4 lb. and is 0.3" thin, with dual USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and built-in speakers for use as a second screen with laptops, consoles, or phones. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- double Type-C ports and 1 mini HDMI
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
Today only, at $70, this Vanguard VEO Select 45BF backpack is $80 off its regular price and cheaper than Amazon's current listing of $90. It holds a DSLR, five lenses, and a flash, with room for a 10.5" tablet and a 15" laptop, plus a rain cover included for wet-weather protection. It features padded touch-fastening interior dividers for organized storage, and a full rain cover. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Holds a DSLR or mirrorless camera, 5 lenses, and a flash
- Fits a 10.5" tablet and a 15" laptop in a dedicated compartment
- Padded touch-fastening interior dividers for organized storage
- Double-buckle and zippered closure with a light-colored interior
- Side strap loops hold a tripod or lighting stand
- Includes a full rain cover and adjustable backpack straps w/ sternum strap
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
B&H has discounted a wide range of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro configurations, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options and savings on nearly every listing. We've pictured the 14" MacBook Pro with M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, which is $1,699, down from $2,019. Shoppers can choose across storage sizes up to 4TB and memory configurations up to 64GB, with Space Black and Silver finishes and Nano-Texture Glass options on select models. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options
- 14" and 16" Liquid Retina XDR display sizes
- Storage configurations from 1TB up to 4TB SSD
- Unified memory options ranging from 16GB to 64GB
- Space Black and Silver finishes available
- Some models offer Nano-Texture Glass displays
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