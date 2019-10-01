Banggood · 43 mins ago
Xiaomi Mijia 1080p 3D DLP Projector
$380 $858
free shipping

That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Use code "BGXM90957" to get this discount.
  • Tracked shipping via US Priority Mail is an additional $2.72.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to 15 days to arrive.
Features
  • 1920x1080 native resolution
  • up to 4-meters projection distance
  • 16:6 / 4:3 aspect ratio
  • Bluetooth
  • 30,000-hour LED lamp life
  • Model: MJJGTYDS02FM
↑ less
Buy from Banggood
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGXM90957"
  • Expires 10/1/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals DLP Projectors Banggood Xiaomi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register