Dell Small Business · 39 mins ago
Xerox Phaser 6510/DNI Color Laser Printer
$199
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the Xerox Phaser 6510/DNI Color Laser Printer for $199 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by about $9, although most retailers charge $249 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • up to 30 ppm
  • 1200 x 2400 dpi max resolution
  • Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi(n), and USB 3.0 connections
  • 300 sheet paper tray
  • Model: 6510/DNI
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
