Walmart · 1 hr ago
WorkPro Multi Purpose Workbench with Work Light
$90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Workpro Multi Purpose Workbench with Work Light for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
  • steel frame
  • pegboard
  • bottom shelf
  • two pull-out drawers
  • measures 47" x 24" x 62"
  • Model: 3302
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
