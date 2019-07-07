New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Workpro Multi Purpose Workbench with Work Light for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- steel frame
- pegboard
- bottom shelf
- two pull-out drawers
- measures 47" x 24" x 62"
- Model: 3302
Details
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Husky 27 " Rolling Tool Chest w/ Flip-up Pegboard
$69 $129
pickup at Home Depot
For in-store pickup only, Home Depot offers the Husky 27 " Rolling Tool Chest with Flip-up Pegboard in Black for $69. That's $60 off and tied with last month's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- integrated power strip w/ 4 outlets and 2 USB ports
- supports up to 600 lbs.
Wayfair · 2 wks ago
Hallowell 4-Foot Workbench Back and End Stop Kit
from $80 $91
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Hallowell 4-Foot Workbench Back and End Stop Kit from $79.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Multiple sizes are available.
Features
- provides a high barrier to prevent items from falling off the back and sides of a work surface
- adjustable height
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Berry Ave Broom Holder / Tool Organizer
$13
free shipping via Prime
Berry Ave via Amazon offers its Berry Ave Broom Holder / Garden Tool Organizer for $13.97. Clip the $1 off coupon code on the page to cut the price to $12.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- 5 handle slots
- 6 hooks
- 35-lb. holding capacity
- mounting hardware included
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Stanley 2-in-1 Mobile Work Center with Flat Top
$25 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Stanley 2-in-1 Mobile Work Center with Flat Top for $24.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- removable tray
- telescopic handle
- folding design for storage
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
