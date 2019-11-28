Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
WorkPro 48" Multi Purpose Workbench with Work Light
$88 $110
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $25 and is the best price we've seen in over a year. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • steel frame
  • two pull-out drawers
  • built-in power strip
  • pegboard back
  • Model: 3302
