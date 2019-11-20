Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 45 mins ago
Woods 25-Foot Extension Cord Reel with 4-Outlets
$17 $25
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • It's also available at Amazon for the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • 16 gauge, 3 pronged
  • 12A circuit breaker
  • up to 1500-watts of power
  • Model: 4907
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
